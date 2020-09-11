{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Sinopec Holds First Virtual Open Day Event in Saudi Arabia

AL-KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec", HKG: 0386), China's leading energy and chemical company, today held a Sinopec Open Day in Saudi Arabia. This "Better Energy, Better Life" event exploring Sinopec's comprehensive, multi-faceted approach to sustainability, is its first virtual, as well as first international Open Day.

To watch the video of Sinopec Virtual Open Day event, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VanwNQqHr8g&feature=youtu.be

A close and deepening cooperation

This online event highlighted Sinopec milestones since its entry into Saudi Arabia in 2000 and provided updates while inviting questions from the global audience.  

For over two decades, Sinopec has consistently provided high-quality engineering, technology, and refining services for the Saudi petroleum and petrochemical industry, as well as supplied petroleum and petrochemical equipment, products, and services.

Sinopec, along with local partners, launched a world-class joint venture and cooperation refinery plant. In 2000, Sinopec established its first drilling rig in the country; now, it oversees nearly 70 rigs. With its safe, efficient construction, Sinopec has established a positive reputation in Saudi Arabia.

To propel the development of drilling technology, Sinopec established Sinopec Tech Middle East in Saudi Arabia's Dhahran Techno Valley in 2017, the first Chinese R&D center in the country. This reflected Sinopec's commitment to becoming the world's leading clean energy chemical company through greater cooperation with local communities and the government.

Sinopec is currently carrying out a four-year 3D geophysical prospecting project in the country, with over 1,000 project personnel combating average highs of 50° Celsius of daily basis in a desert zone covering more than 200km2. Since entering Saudi Arabia in 2004, the Sinopec Exploration team has completed nine geophysical prospecting projects marked by its leading technology and outstanding health safety & environment performance.

In 2008, the Sinopec Training Center opened in Saudi Arabia to train local petroleum engineering personnel. As Sinopec's first overseas training center, it has since hosted 1,310 training courses and trained over 30,000 employees, in addition to cooperating with Saudi Aramco Training and multinational training institutions. The training center is also an important venue for Sino-Arab cultural exchange with a Silk Road bookstore for students to learn about Chinese culture.

To help Saudi Arabia realize its 2030 vision of building up a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation, Sinopec is also constructing over 30 city overpasses and passages in Saudi Arabia, creating a 600km domestic water transportation system from Yanbu to the holy city of Medina as well as a 300km irrigation system.

Concurrent with this virtual open day event, Sinopec released the book "My 100 Overseas Colleagues", which tells the stories of Sinopec employees around the world. Meanwhile, Sinopec has also launched Sinopec Russia account on Facebook, Twitter, and VK to highlight its local appearance.

A growing international presence

Sinopec has 327 offices, 350 ongoing projects, and 52,000 international employees across 60 countries and regions around the world. Its overseas assets total more than RMB 600 billion. In line with the Belt and Road Initiative, Sinopec forged energy partnerships on an international level to establish new platforms for global, win-win cooperation. It is dedicated to assisting Belt and Road Initiative countries such as Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Kuwait as they transform from resource-exporting countries to resource-processing countries, steering forward in their sustainable development.

In uncertain times, Sinopec has continued to work with local governments to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, promote the resumption of production and projects, and ensure the health of its employees around the world.

About Sinopec

Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration and production, pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; the sale, storage and transportation of petroleum products, petrochemical products, coal chemical products, synthetic fibre, fertiliser and other chemical products; the import and export, including an import and export agency business, of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; and research, development and application of technologies and information.

Sinopec sets 'fueling beautiful life' as its corporate mission, puts 'people, responsibility, integrity, precision, innovation and win-win' as its corporate core values, pursues strategies of value-orientation, innovation-driven development, integrated resource allocation, open cooperation, and green and low-carbon growth, and strives to achieve its corporate vision of building a world leading energy and chemical company.

Logo

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VanwNQqHr8g

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: Yang Ziya, sinopecgroup@brunswichgroup.com, +86-10-5960-8600 

iChongqing: 2020 Smart China Expo Online Opens in Chongqing
Read more
Opposition leader’s representative disappears in Belarus
Earlier, member of the Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council Maria Kolesnikova went missing
Read more
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine for civilian circulation produced in Russia
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko explained that civilian production at this stage meant vaccination of citizens from the risk groups, namely teachers and doctors
Read more
Kremlin disagrees that Navalny’s poisoning wasn’t diagnosed due to equipment
The spokesman reiterated the position of Moscow that if the fact of poisoning is established there will be an investigation
Read more
Bank of Russia does not rule out another pandemic wave, geopolitical shocks, $25 oil price
The regulator presented base-case, deflation, pro-inflation and risk scenarios of Russia’s mid-term economic development
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry expresses protest to German ambassador over Navalny accusations
Read more
Serbian leader informs Putin about talks in Washington and Brussels
The phone conversation was initiated by the Serbian side
Read more
Belarus to go to war in case of Western aggression against Russia — Lukashenko
In August, the Belarusian president instructed the Defense Ministry to closely monitor the movement of NATO forces in Poland and Lithuania and also to alert troops on the Western border amid soaring tensions in this region
Read more
The Lancet calls on Sputnik V vaccine developers to answer Western colleagues’ questions
Some scientists from US, Italian and other universities released an open letter to the Russian researchers, drawing their attention to some experiments depicted in the article, where, according to the letters’ authors, certain statistics anomalies could be detected
Read more
Lavrov blasts Germany for snubbing Russian inquiries on Navalny
The top diplomat informed that recently Berlin refused to share information on the chemical analysis conducted by German military toxicologists in order not to allow Russia realize the extent of its knowledge of chemical substances
Read more
China to take part in Russia’s ‘Caucasus 2020’ military drills
Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu disclosed that military contingents of nine foreign nations will take part in the drills
Read more
Kremlin respects Serbia's decision to suspend joint military drills
When asked if Moscow attributed Belgrade’s decision to pressure from the West, the spokesman answered in the negative
Read more
Press review: Moscow mediates India-China dispute and Serbia eyes pro-West policy track
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, September 11
Read more
EU extends sanctions against Russian citizens for another six months
The measures provide for travel restrictions and the freezing of assets
Read more
Lukashenko says there is unpublished fragment of intercepted conversation about Navalny
Earlier, the Kremlin spokesman said the special services were now analyzing the materials
Read more
US seeks to use situation in Belarus to interfere in Russia’s affairs — Russian senator
He said that blogger Alexei Navalny was meant to play an active role in organizing protest activities
Read more
Belarus opposition figures say they will soon return from Ukraine to ‘destabilize regime’
According to Anton Rodnenkov, before getting back to Belarus, they are planning to head to Lithuania and Poland to work from there
Read more
Putin’s traditional Q&A session not planned this year, Kremlin says
The Russian president regularly addresses the nationwide audience during his annual 'Direct Line with Vladimir Putin' broadcast
Read more
Serbia freezes military exercises with other countries at EU demands over Belarus
The decision was voiced by Serbia’s Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin
Read more
Germany’s claims it handed over materials on Navalny to OPCW untrue — Russian mission
Russia is ready to cooperate with the organization
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko to discuss many issues, including state debt of Belarus — Kremlin
"Work on pressing issues continues without interruptions at the level of experts and various agencies," Peskov said
Read more
Russia ready to discuss Navalny situation within OPCW, says envoy
For this, Berlin must put the issue forward for consideration in The Hague, according to Russia's permanent representative to the OPCW
Read more
Chuck Norris congratulates Yakutsk residents with City Day
On September 13, Yakutsk is due to celebrate its 388th anniversary
Read more
Kremlin vows in spite of absence, Putin’s voice will be heard at 75th UN General Assembly
The spokesman earlier told TASS that Putin’s speech was expected to focus on the unprecedented challenge that the coronavirus pandemic has posed to the world
Read more
‘Pure nonsense’: Kremlin dismisses allegations claiming Russia seeks to swallow up Belarus
The Russian presidential spokesman emphasized the importance of the Belarusian president's visit to Moscow in light of the recent developments in Belarus
Read more
Hollywood star Steven Seagal arrives in Crimea
The reason for Seagal’s visit to Crimea was not announced
Read more
Upcoming Kavkaz 2020 military drills to involve nine foreign countries
The exercises are due on September 21-26, according to the Russian top brass
Read more
Russian economy hedged from global volatility-related risks, says Kremlin
The Russian economy is hedged from risks due to the government’s economic policy, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Lukashenko says he doesn’t intend to cede power
The incumbent president reiterated that the change of power in the country might take place not under the pressure of street protests, but in accordance with the law
Read more
Germany’s actions on Navalny similar to Salisbury incident, says Lavrov
Besides, Lavrov noted, the current situation is similar to the treatment of the MH17 crash in Ukraine in 2014
Read more
Germany hands over Navalny’s test results to OPCW
Russia is a member of the OPCW
Read more
China's State Council approves project for Hainan nuclear power plant's expansion
According to the program, the second stage will take 60 months
Read more
Press review: Bundestag fears forsaking Nord Stream 2 and Russia charts new Syria strategy
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 8
Read more
Russian, Serbian military to arrive in Belarus for military drills on September 10-15
Servicemen from Belarus, Russia and Serbia will practice joint actions on fighting terrorism, according to the Belarusian top brass
Read more
Germany, NATO, EU responsible for Berlin’s policy on Navalny, Moscow says
Russia also expressed its protest to the ambassador over the accusations made by the German government regarding the situation with Navalny
Read more
Putin to lead Russian delegation to General Assembly's 75th session, to address it online
Putin plans to focus attention in his speech on the challenge presented to the world by the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Belarusian opposition member Kolesnikova arrested in Minsk
Maria Kolesnikova has been placed in a pre-trial detention center in Minsk
Read more
Tikhanovskaya says protests in Belarus were never directed against Russia
She urged Russians not to trust media reports and politicians that can harm relations between the peoples of both countries
Read more
Russian Union of Journalists awards its Solidarity prize to Julian Assange
Assange decided to donate the monetary part of the prize to families of killed journalists
Read more
New PD-14 plane engine to be equipped with artificial intelligence elements
According to the developer, introduction of AI elements in aviation engines control system is a world trend
Read more
Roscosmos rejects reports of NASA’s refusal to buy seats on Soyuz for spring 2021
Next year, Russia will train international crews for its future Soyuz missions to the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos said
Read more
OPCW still waiting for Germany’s files on Navalny, says Russian envoy
Russia's permanent representative to the OPCW reiterated that Berlin is incriminating Moscow without corroborating its statements with facts
Read more
Russia will be next if Belarus collapses, Lukashenko tells Russian journalists
He said he had warned Vladimir Putin that "there is no way to resist it"
Read more
Russian businessman transfers payment to Charite hospital for Navalny’s treatment
In August, Prigozhin bought the debt of Navalny, Sobol and the Anti-Corruption Foundation to Moskovsky shkolnik
Read more
At least 12 Russian vacationers catch coronavirus in Turkey
Two of them have been taken to hospital
Read more
Press review: Is the Belarus protest movement doomed to fail and NATO aims for the Arctic
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 9
Read more
Russia finishes tests of satellite lasers for advertisement from space
The upcoming artificial constellation of satellites will become the brightest star on the night sky, comparable to the brightness of Venus
Read more
Kremlin dismisses allegations of Russian authorities’ involvement in Navalny incident
The presidential spokesman rejected reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to set up a commission to look into the case of blogger Alexei Navalny
Read more
Press review: Navalny upsets Moscow-Berlin ties and West aims to sap Russia’s Balkan clout
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, September 10
Read more
Lukashenko admits he ‘sat a bit too long' in presidential chair
Lukashenko has served as president of Belarus since 1994
Read more
Navalny case could be staged by those who benefit from it — Russia’s UN envoy
During the UN Security Council session on Thursday, the United States and European countries raised the issue of Navalny, although it was not on the session’s agenda
Read more