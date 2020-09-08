Infortrend Has Introduced an Scale-out NAS Surveillance Solution

TAIPEI, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, has introduced an excellent EonStor CS scale-out NAS solution for large-scale surveillance video archiving from more than 1000 IP-cameras.

EonStor CS is a highly scalable solution with both scale-out and scale-up expandability to provide large capacity and high availability for continuous services. Capacity can be scaled to 100+ PB for archiving large surveillance data volumes. To get the complete sophisticated surveillance solution with high-quality video recording and archiving, CS can be integrated with such major VMS providers as Milestone, Genetec, and Digifort.

CS 2000 is suited for video surveillance projects with 1000+ IP-cameras with video resolution 3MP or higher and requirement of at least 90 days video retention period. While Tier 1 storage devices feature high performance for real-time data writes, they lack capacity scalability options for large-scale archiving. Contrarily, with excellent capacity scalability, CS 2000 works perfectly as a Tier 2 storage for archiving videos that were initially written to a local server. All recordings from numerous sites are stored and accessed under a single namespace to eliminate data isolation, thus, easing management burden for IT-administrator.

CS 2000 comes in 4U 60-bay high-density form factor offering high capacity and saving rack space. Data is completely protected within one node and across nodes via RAID and erasure code. To optimize capacity utilization and save costs, Infortrend's exclusive distributed mode can be configured. For critical footage, erasure code policy is recommended.

"With EonStor CS 2000 cluster, you can rest assured that all surveillance videos are safely archived under a single namespace. IT-administrators can access them for analysis any time through a server, which is very convenient," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

