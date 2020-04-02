Roscongress will hold Online Conference to Support Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Moscow, April 2. What can a business do under emergency quarantine? How can you protect your business, minimize losses, and get right back into it after restrictions have been lifted? The Roscongress Foundation is launching a series of virtual events to help business people save their businesses.

On Friday, 3 April, the Roscongress Foundation will be hosting an online conference entitled "Business: A Survival Guide". The broadcast can be found on the Roscongress-TV YouTube channel and on the official Roscongress Foundation Facebook account. It kicks off at 12:00.

Numerous support measures are being introduced at the federal and regional levels to support SMEs. Discussion participants – well-known experts in the field of legal and tax consulting – will be here to answer the questions of greatest concern to entrepreneurs in the current environment. How should one handle wages during the non-working week? File tax reports and get a tax deferral? What measures have been introduced to support SMEs and how should we make use of them? What international trade regulation measures will be in place?

Conference topics:

- Measures to support SMEs and particular industries through tax reduction;

- Filing taxes and deferred tax payments. Tax administration;

- Dealing with wages during the non-working week;

- Taxation of individuals on income from deposits and operations with debt securities in the Russian Federation;

- Measures to regulate international trade;

- The establishment of a 15% tax on payment of dividends to foreign shareholders (participants). What will change and when?

Speakers:

Dmitry Babiner - Partner, Head of Corporate Taxation in the CIS, EY;

Alexey Nesterenko - Partner, Head of the CIS Tax Policy and Tax Dispute Resolution Services Group, EY;

Yulia Timonina - Partner, Head of the Tax and Accounting Preparation Group, EY;

Irina Novikova - Senior Manager, HR, EY;

Anna Savon - Director, the Private Taxation Services Group, EY;

Anton Shishkin - Director, the Customs Regulation and Foreign Trade Group, EY;

Hosted by Alexey Bobrovsky - Head of the Russia-24 TV Channel Economic News Service.

Age limitations 6+.