Over 40 Speakers to Take Part in 5th Russian-British Business Forum

Moscow, November 26. The full list of speakers and participants has been released for the business programme of the 5th Russian-British Business Forum, which will be held on 27 November 2019 in London at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster. The key theme of the RBBF 2019 is "Digital infrastructure and industry".

The central event of the business programme will be the plenary session "Russian and British International Economic Priorities in the New Circumstances". The session will be attended by Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vadim Zhivulin, Russian Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media Maksim Parshin, Agency for Strategic Initiatives General Director Svetlana Chupsheva, residential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights Boris Titov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce Roger Munnings, InvestUK CEO Rupert Gather. The plenary session will be moderated by U.S. journalist Ryan Chilcote.

The business programme of the 5th Russian-British Business Forum will feature panel sessions and discussions on digital trends in international business, the development of global manufacturing, and realizing export potential as well as a roundtable on ways to establish a dialogue and exchange experience between Russian and British organizations in such areas as new construction methods, innovative building materials, IT solutions, energy efficiency, and environmental protection.

The conference "Compatriots Abroad: Prospects of Business Cooperation" will be held for the first time at the RBBF and will be attended by more than 100 compatriot entrepreneurs, representatives of the Russian government and business, the Moscow Government, and the diplomatic corps. The conference is dedicated to the challenges and prospects of the business and social activities of compatriots abroad. The participants will exchange experience and plans for the implementation of activities in foreign countries in which compatriots from various business circles are engaged. The key themes will include such issues as collaboration with compatriots and support for culture and language.

The RBBF 2019 is being organized by the Trade Representation of Russia in the UK and the Roscongress Foundation. The forum is being held under the auspices of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade with the support of the Embassy of the Russian Federation and more than 30 Russian and international organizations.

The full business programme of the 5th Russian-British Business Forum is available on the event’s official website.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibitions, and public events.

The Foundation was established in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential, promoting its national interests, and strengthening the country’s image. One of the roles of the Foundation is to comprehensively evaluate, analyse, and cover issues on the Russian and global economic agendas. It also offers administrative services, provides promotional support for business projects and attracting investment, and helps foster social entrepreneurship and charitable initiatives.

Each year, the Foundation’s events draw participants from 208 countries and territories, with more than 15,000 media representatives working on-site at Roscongress’ various venues. The Foundation benefits from analytical and professional expertise provided by 2,500 people working in Russia and abroad. In addition, it works in close cooperation with 117 economic partners; industrialists’ and entrepreneurs’ unions; and financial, trade, and business associations from 68 countries worldwide.

About RBBF

The aim of the forum is to improve relations between countries, develop trade and investment activities and advance Russian projects in different sectors. Representatives of political and business establishments highlight practical issues surrounding the digitisation of the economy, the introduction of advanced technology into various industries, export policy, and opportunities for the global market. The forum takes place annually in London at the end of November.