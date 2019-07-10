Qingyun sets the bar for modern Chinese agricultural development

QINGYUN, China, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 27, the Modern Agricultural Industrial Park in Qingyun County, Shandong Province, was named as one of the 45 national-level agricultural industrial parks to be constructed in China in 2019. Guided by the so-called Qingyun Model, farmers in Qingyun are steadily moving away from small-scale household production towards more modern agricultural development, according to the Publicity Department of CPC Qingyun County Committee.

With a population of 340,000, Qingyun County has saline-alkali land and salty water, not suitable for traditional agricultural development. In recent years, the CPC Qingyun County Committee and the County Government have looked to modern agricultural methods as a tool to revitalize both the villages and the industry, with the aim being to achieve large-scale agricultural mechanization and agricultural modernization. The focus is on the development of organic agriculture by utilizing technical innovation, moderate-to-large-scale cultivation, and branded operation, and by improving scientific and technological input as well as standardizing agricultural methods wherever possible. Qingyun County has thus far integrated 37 well-known brands, such as Dong Fang Zao Yuan, Fan Qie Xing Qiu, and Wo Sen Xian Cao, into the now-registered public brand -- The Food of Qingyun. By taking advantage of this, Qingyun aims to achieve innovation in its modern agricultural development.

Today, Qingyun's modern agricultural development has several advantages, including large-scale operation, high-quality brands, and a huge market. It also has five major supporting elements fueling agricultural growth, namely: favorable financial policies, a high level of technological skill, leading agricultural enterprises, family farms, and farmers' cooperatives. By learning from advanced practices at home and abroad, Qingyun strives to build a new development landscape by integrating agriculture with tourism, which adds yet another advantage to its agricultural development.

