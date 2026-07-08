AI regulation needs further refinement — lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. State Duma Committee on Financial Markets Chairman Anatoly Aksakov believes legislation regulating artificial intelligence (AI) should be further refined, he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The AI regulation law adopted today by the State Duma sets up a framework and lays the foundation for the development of these technologies. At the same time, AI legislation requires further refinement based on practical experience and the specific needs of different industries," the statement said.

Aksakov said the law should guarantee that labeling AI-generated content is free of charge whenever such labeling is required by law, in order to avoid unjustified increases in the cost of services for consumers. He also argued that, to strengthen public trust in AI and combat disinformation, content labeling should be voluntary and free.

The committee chairman also called for abandoning a rigid parameter threshold. "It would be appropriate to refine the criteria for defining AI models, including eliminating the minimum parameter threshold for large foundation models. Many specialized generative models currently have fewer than one billion parameters but are capable of performing fundamental tasks," he said.

In addition, Aksakov said the use of open-source libraries for Russian AI models should be more clearly regulated. "The legislation should more clearly define the use of global open-source libraries in developing national AI models. Banning their use could make development unnecessarily costly. It is also important to define the legal status of foreign AI models in Russia," the statement said.

On July 8, 2026, the State Duma approved in the second and third readings the government's basic bill on supporting the development of AI technologies.