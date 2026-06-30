MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Kiev regime headed by Vladimir Zelensky is expanding cooperation with Latin American drug cartels and turning Ukraine into a base for international organized crime and into a threat to European countries, Russian Senator Alexander Voloshin from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told TASS.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) had reported that the Kiev regime is increasing cooperation with major Mexican drug cartels and shows tolerance towards the rising drug transit from Latin America to Europe. In turn, Latin American drug cartels help Ukraine enlist new mercenaries into the Ukrainian military.

"We are no longer talking about individual manifestations of corruption or separate crimes. We are talking about a systematic shift of the state into an instrument of international organized crime. The logic of the substitution becomes extremely harsh and obvious. Instead of modern production, drug trafficking is the basis of the GDP, instead of investment - criminal schemes, instead of development - shadow revenues from illicit flows," the senator said.

Voloshin also noted that Kiev, instead of fulfilling its promises to move Ukraine into the ranks of developed European countries, is turning it into a criminal corridor. "In reality, the country risks establishing itself as ‘Europe’s black hole,’ through which everything the EU has been trying to combat for decades returns to it, including drugs, weapons, smuggling, illegal migration. By pursuing short-term tactical benefits from this union, Zelensky weakens the long-term legitimacy of his own regime," he added.