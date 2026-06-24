MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s article titled "Ukraine, Europe and Global Security" reveals the truth and is framed as pragmatic for peaceful settlement; therefore Politico refused to publish it, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Sputnik radio station.

"They [Politico] took the article for a day, read it, grasped the effect it would generate, the truth written there that disavows their lies, how pragmatic it is in terms of peaceful settlement. And they didn’t publish it. Without any explanations, they said 'no,'" the diplomat said.

Commenting on the anchor’s remark that the refusal of such a newspaper to publish the article, which would be exclusive to them, looks unprofessional, Zakharova noted: "They have another profession, it is not journalism, it is information propaganda."

The diplomat also pointed out that Lavrov’s article is very compact - only 18,000 characters with spaces.