Russia, ASEAN jointly advocate for fair world order — Putin

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. Russia and ASEAN jointly advocate for a fair world order, follow their own path of development and do not force their views upon anyone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his welcome address to participants of the Russia-ASEAN forum.

"What is important is that we jointly advocate for creating a fairer system of global governance, defend the principle of sovereign equality of nations and non-interference into domestic affairs," the Russian leader said.

"Both Russia and ASEAN nations share common moral values, respect each other’s national identity, and recognize the world’s cultural and civilizational diversity. All our countries follow their own development model and do not impose their views on anyone," Putin added.