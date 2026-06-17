Putin meets with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan.

The conversation was taking place at the Galiaskar Kamal Tatar Academic Theatre, where the official meeting ceremony of the heads of delegations participating in the upcoming summit will take place later. The Russian delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov, Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov.

Bolkiah visited Russia in 2005 and 2009 and also participated in international forums in 2012, 2013, and 2016. Putin visited Brunei in 2000 to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The previous time the leaders met was during the Russia-ASEAN summit in Singapore in 2018.

Brunei is a key Russian partner in the Asia-Pacific region, a respected ASEAN member, and a prominent representative of the Muslim world. Russia and Brunei will celebrate the establishment of diplomatic relations on October 1.

The trade turnover between Russia and Brunei is growing. The two countries do business in the energy sphere, as Brunei is a buyer of Russian oil. There is a great potential for cooperation in industry, agriculture, and medicine. The nations demonstrate their commitment to developing educational and cultural ties and interuniversity contacts. A 14-day visa-free travel regime is in effect for the citizens of Russia and Brunei.

The positions of the two countries on the topical issues on the global and regional agendas are close or coincide. Russia and Brunei are effectively cooperating at the United Nations and in the framework of multilateral formats in the Asia-Pacific region. Brunei has not joined Western sanctions against Russia, and traditionally abstains from voting in the UN General Assembly on unbalanced draft resolutions on Ukrainian issues.