Russia-ASEAN trade and investment program through 2035 to be adopted this year

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. The Russia-ASEAN Strategic Program for Trade and Investment Cooperation through 2035 will be adopted in 2026 and will serve as a roadmap of concrete actions to develop economic ties, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said at the plenary session of the Russia-ASEAN Business Forum.

"All priorities have been incorporated into the Russia-ASEAN Strategic Program for Trade and Investment Cooperation through 2035. It will be adopted this year and will become a roadmap of concrete actions to deepen Russia-ASEAN ties in this area," Reshetnikov said.

He emphasized that Russia views ASEAN countries not merely as partners, but as reliable allies in building a stable future.

"I call on businesses on both sides to pursue ambitious, long-term projects so that our national economies continue to develop and people in our countries see real changes in the future. That is the broader purpose of this effort," he added.

TASS is the information partner of the Russia-ASEAN Business Forum.