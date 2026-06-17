Filipino president, sultan of Brunei fly in for Russia-ASEAN summit

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. The leader of the Philippines has arrived in Kazan to take part in the Russia-ASEAN summit, the press service of the head of Tatarstan said in a statement.

"[Head of Tatarstan] Rustam Minnikhanov met President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines at Kazan International Airport. The Philippines holds ASEAN’s rotating chairmanship for 2026. Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with the president of the Philippines on the sidelines of the summit," the statement reads.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah arrived in the capital of Tatarstan for the Russia-ASEAN summit which is taking place in Kazan from June 17-19.