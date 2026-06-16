Zelensky can always come to Moscow to engage in serious conversation — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is welcome in Moscow if he is ready to engage in a responsible and serious conversation on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"You know, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has in fact already told Zelensky everything and made all proposals. It has been repeatedly said that if Zelensky is ready to engage in a responsible and serious discussion on what the Kiev regime is well aware of, he can always come to Moscow where he will be received," Peskov noted, commenting on reports of Zelensky’s invitation for Putin to meet on the sidelines of the current G7 summit.

Peskov pointed out that the Russian leader had not received any official invitation to attend the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, for a meeting with Zelensky. "Moreover, there are no official communication channels between Moscow and Kiev," the Kremlin spokesman added.