Putin, Tokayev begin Russia-Kazakhstan talks with one-on-one meeting

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Russia-Kazakhstan talks opened with a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the so-called narrow format, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Russian leader is visiting Kazakhstan on a state visit for the second time during his current presidential term, despite protocol tradition. Such a high-level status for the trip includes full-scale negotiations at various levels.

The talks are taking place at Kazakhstan’s Palace of Independence, a monumental modern complex styled after a traditional Kazakh yurt. Earlier, the venue hosted the official welcoming ceremony for the Russian leader.