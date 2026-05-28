World is interrelated, escalation in some regions exerts impact on all, says Putin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The contemporary world is inter-dependent and interrelated and an escalation in some regions causes a negative effect on all, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address to participants in the International Security Forum.

"The contemporary world is inter-dependent and interrelated and that is why an escalation of tension in some regions exerts a negative effect on the entire international community," the Russian leader stressed.

The forum is called upon to look for solutions to security problems and assist closer pragmatic cooperation among countries in protection against internal and external threats, Putin pointed out.

"I am confident that the ideas and proposals put forward at the forum will help develop security partnership among our countries and assist achieving a reliable balance of forces in the world. And, of course, they will contribute to strengthening friendship and trust between our peoples," the Russian president said, wishing the forum’s participants successful work.