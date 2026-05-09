Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic seven times over past day

DONETSK, May 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) seven times over the past 24 hours despite an earlier announced ceasefire, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR head’s office and government said in a statement on Sunday.

"Over the past 24-hour period, seven shelling attacks by Ukraine’s armed formations were registered," the statement said. "We have information that one civilian was killed and three more sustained wounds. A residential building and several cars were damaged."

DPR Head Denis Pushilin stated that an explosive device was dropped from a drone on a car along the Svetlodarsk-Debaltsevo highway killing a man, born in 1968, and wounding a woman, born in 1950. In addition, a man born in 1978 was wounded in the settlement of Talakovka and another man, born in 1976, sustained wounds in the settlement of Selidovo following Ukrainian drone attacks.