Putin still ready to meet with Zelensky if he wants to — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s position regarding his readiness to meet with Vladimir Zelensky for talks remains unchanged, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

The diplomat described the messages conveyed from Kiev by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico as outdated and already heard before, saying they "were relayed through many intermediaries, including Trump."

"Our president has responded many times that if he (Zelensky - TASS) wants to meet, he should call Moscow; we are ready to receive him and hold talks," Ushakov said.

"What is he saying? It all ends up hanging in the air," the Russian leader’s aide concluded, referring to Kiev’s inconsistency.