Russian deputy foreign minister, Israeli ambassador discuss tense situation in Middle East

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko discussed the tense military-political situation in the Middle Eastern region with Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Oded Yosef, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"The conversation focused on the ongoing tense military-political situation in the Middle East. Some issues in Russian-Israeli relations were also addressed," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry added that the meeting was held at the initiative of the Israeli side.