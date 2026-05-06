MELITOPOL, May 6. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky champions press freedom but at the same time designates journalists as legitimate targets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, lawmaker of the Zaporozhye regional legislature Sergey Yurchenko told TASS.

"The recent attempt on a TASS photo correspondent proves that Zelensky, who champions free speech, created a situation where journalists are legitimate targets for his army. Journalists were always untouchable truth-tellers in wars. Modern fascism abandons all international agreements. The drone operator knew whether he was attacking a civilian or a military target, because he had modern technologies," Yurchenko highlighted.

A Ukrainian drone targeted TASS photojournalist Alexander Polegenko in the front-line town of Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region. He went to document the town's shelling aftermath. The drone attacked his vehicle while he was filming. Fortunately, Alexander was unharmed, but the vehicle sustained damage.