VENICE, May 6. /TASS/. Russia, despite ongoing pressure from the European Union, remains present at the Venice Biennale as a testament to its commitment to dialogue through culture and art. Russia’s ambassador to Italy, Alexey Paramonov, emphasized that the country’s participation signifies a willingness to engage in a normal, mutually respectful, and equal exchange of ideas.

"Our presence at the Biennale demonstrates Russia's readiness - alongside many other nations - to communicate with Italy not through coercion or diktat, but through the universal language of culture and art. It is deeply regrettable that the Italian leadership and the Venice Biennale Directorate have become targets of unacceptable pressure and intimidation from faceless EU bureaucrats. Over recent years, these entities have sought to lower the Iron Curtain and hinder cultural, educational, and scientific exchanges between Russia and EU countries," the embassy stated on its Telegram channel.

Previously, the European Commission announced the withdrawal of a two-million-euro grant from the Biennale, further illustrating the political tensions surrounding the event.

The 61st Venice Biennale of Contemporary Art opened to the media on May 6, with the official public opening scheduled for May 9. The Russian pavilion, which opened on May 5 with a series of invitation-only performances, will remain closed to the general public until then. Starting May 9, visitors will be able to access project documentation, including video content.

Protest at the Pavilion

On the morning of May 6, pro-Ukrainian activists attempted to disrupt the pavilion’s activities. Eyewitnesses reported that several dozen individuals ignited smoke bombs in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Despite the disturbance, the performances inside the pavilion proceeded unaffected.

The official presentation of Russia’s project, titled "Tree Rooted in the Sky," is scheduled for the evening. This collaborative work, created by musicians, philosophers, and artists from various countries and coordinated by the Gnesin Russian Academy of Music, underscores Russia’s ongoing cultural engagement amid the political tensions.