MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Ukraine’s strikes on Crimea and Cheboksary are a vile and cynical terror against Russian people amid a "silence regime" declared by Kiev itself, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma committee on international affairs and leader of the LDPR Party, told TASS.

"The Bandera regime continues its terror against the Russian people. The strike on Crimea, which claimed the lives of five people, and the massive attack on Cheboksary, where two died and dozens were injured, are vile, cynical crimes," Slutsky stated.

According to him, the Ukrainian military "deliberately targets residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, thus taking out their frontline failures on peaceful citizens." "It is especially cynical that Ukrainian fascists carried out these new terrorist attacks during the ceasefire regime declared by Zelensky himself. The West, along with European pro-war forces, remains silent as usual," he continued.

Slutsky also stressed that he has instructed the regional branches of the LDPR Party in the Chuvash Republic and Crimea to provide necessary assistance to the victims. He reported that party deputies and activists are already working on the ground together with regional authorities.

The leader of the LDPR Party expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

In response to Russia’s ceasefire for May 8-9, Ukraine declared a "silence regime" beginning at midnight on May 6. Thirty minutes earlier Ukrainian forces attacked the city of Dzhankoy, killing five civilians, Crimean Governor Sergey Aksyonov reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared a May 8-9 ceasefire to commemorate the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War. Russia expects Ukraine to follow suit, the ministry stated, but if the Kiev regime strikes Moscow on May 9 to disrupt celebrations, Russian forces will carry out a large-scale retaliatory strike on central Kiev.

Russia had previously refrained from such strikes for humanitarian reasons despite having the capability, the Defense Ministry highlighted. The ministry emphasized that the Russian Armed Forces will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of commemorative events.