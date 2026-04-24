MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s attacks have affected over 27,800 civilians since February 2022, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large tasked with overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, said at a briefing.

"The total number of civilians affected by the actions of Kiev’s armed forces since February 2022 has reached 27,872. A total of 8,012 people have been killed," he specified.

The diplomat emphasized that the Westerners sought to ignore "and hush up" those horrible numbers, "particularly with assistance from UN officials."