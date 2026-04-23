Russia delivers humanitarian aid shipment of wheat flour to Afghanistan — MFA

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia has delivered a humanitarian aid shipment of nutritionally fortified wheat flour to Afghanistan as part of its regular contribution to the UN World Food Programme fund, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On April 23, a ceremony was held in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif to hand over the first batch of Russian humanitarian aid - enriched wheat flour. The assistance provided by Russia is part of the implementation of its regular contribution to the fund of the World Food Programme, and its total volume will amount to 3,976.6 tons," the ministry said.

The flour will be distributed among Afghan residents in need. Staff of the Russian Consulate General in Mazar-i-Sharif attended the ceremony.