SIMFEROPOL, April 22. /TASS/. The European Union’s aid to Ukraine will allow the bloodshed and tragedy in the country to continue, said Mikhail Sheremet, a member of the Russian parliament’s lower house.

Sheremet, who is a State Duma member, representing the Republic of Crimea and serving on the Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, was commenting on European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas’s recent remarks that EU countries were not rushing to help Ukraine.

"It is absolutely clear that great tragedies unfold in countries where Europe is pursuing its goals under the guise of human duty. Innocent blood is spilled there, and countries are losing their statehood and sovereignty," the lawmaker said.

In his opinion, Kallas’s remarks should not be viewed as an act of public repentance.

"However, the very fact that she openly and publicly admits interference in the domestic affairs of other countries is reassuring. It will make things easier for investigators conducting an inquiry into her affairs," the Russian lawmaker added.

At an earlier press conference that followed an EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg, Kallas said EU partners were not eager to help Brussels support Ukraine, and this was causing concern.