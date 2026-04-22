US stalls talks with Iran due to impulsive, contradictory statements — Russian envoy

VIENNA, April 22. /TASS/. The negotiation process between the United States and Iran is poorly coordinated due to impulsive and contradictory statements from Washington, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, has stated.

"So, the next round of consultations between the US and Iran will not take place in Islamabad on April 22. Looks like the negotiation process is not well coordinated and organised. Too many impulsive and contradictory statements from the US," he wrote on his page on social media X.

The US and Israel launched their offensive against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire. Iranian sources estimate that approximately 3,375 Iranians were killed as a result of US-Israeli strikes during this period.

On April 11, negotiations took place in Islamabad between Tehran and Washington, but the talks failed to produce a long-term resolution due to persistent disagreements. Subsequently, on April 21, President Trump declared his intention to extend the ceasefire. However, Iranian state television reported that Tehran does not recognize Washington’s unilateral extension and intends to act in accordance with its own national interests. On April 22, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said that negotiations with the United States in Islamabad could resume if Washington lifts its naval blockade of the Islamic Republic.