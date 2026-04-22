Russian State Duma ratifies defense cooperation agreement with Nicaragua

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) ratified an intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation with Nicaragua introduced by the government, according to a live broadcast.

The agreement was signed in Moscow on September 22, 2025. According to the explanatory note, the ratification will contribute to strengthening bilateral military cooperation. In addition, the agreement establishes the basis for the goals, directions, and forms of such cooperation.