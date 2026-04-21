Russia and China sign memorandum of understanding between countries’ tax authorities

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Tax authorities of Russia and China signed a memorandum of understanding, the press service of Russia’s Federal Tax Service reported.

The document defines priority areas of cooperation in tax administration: sharing digital transformation experiences, organizing and conducting training programs, and coordinating work at the international level.

"Daniil Yegorov, Head of the Federal Tax Service of Russia, and Hu Jinglin, Head of the State Administration of Taxation of the People's Republic of China, signed a memorandum of understanding between their tax authorities," the statement reads.

The Federal Tax Service’s head expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for their effective cooperation and noted the importance of deepening professional dialogue.

"The Russian side highly values the existing level of cooperation and is interested in its further development, including through the exchange of best practices in digital tax administration," Yegorov said.

In turn, Hu Jinglin said that the signing of the memorandum will further strengthen the partnership.

"Implementing the provisions of the memorandum will take the interaction between tax authorities to a new level and create additional conditions for improving the efficiency of tax administration," he said.

The heads of tax authorities paid special attention to deepening cooperation between BRICS member states and partner countries, given China's 2027 chairmanship of the group, including the creation of a permanent tax secretariat and an additional data exchange system within BRICS.

"The Russian side believes that the creation of a tax information exchange system within BRICS is a strategically important area capable of ensuring the technological sovereignty and sustainability of tax administration in the member countries," Yegorov noted.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the functioning of the digital tax office, which enables remote interaction between taxpayers and tax authorities and the transition to paperless administration.

"Our goal is to convert the maximum volume of business transactions to electronic form, which will improve transparency and administrative efficiency and reduce the administrative burden on businesses," Yegorov said, noting the importance of expanding data sources for tax control, including the use of information from digital platforms, banks, and customs authorities.

The parties also focused on the development of tax cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

"We are confident that with the joint efforts of all parties, the development of these mechanisms will be strengthened and will yield practical results, making a sustainable contribution to the formation of a more equitable, efficient, and modern global tax administration system," said Hu Jinglin.