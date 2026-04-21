GENEVA, April 21. /TASS/. Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations Kirill Logvinov has told the Western delegations in the United Nations to save pointless discussions for Brussels.

Some Western representatives used their speeches at the UNECE Regional Forum on Sustainable Development to make politicized statements.

"I am sure I am not alone in this hall in asking not to interfere with the work of the UNECE Regional Forum on Sustainable Development," Logvinov said. "We have gathered in Geneva for other goals. For fruitless talk that is totally detached from reality, there is Brussels."

He said all delegations have the right to use their three-minute speech time as they see fit.

"The bulk has outlined objective problems to the realization of the goals of sustainable development," he said. "However, some have tried to preposterously trump up and therefore unsuccessfully politicize the interested professional exchange of opinions."