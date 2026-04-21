State Duma elections to be held in difficult conditions in fall 2026 — Putin

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian State Duma elections will be held in the fall of 2026, with difficult conditions to be expected as residents of Donbass and Novorossiya will be participating in them for the first time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated.

"I would like to remind you that this fall, the State Duma will be holding elections. For the first time, the residents of the four historical regions recently reunited with Russia will be among the electorate. We understand that the conditions these elections will be held under will be difficult," Putin said at an awards ceremony.