Russia, Libya agree to resume work of intergovernmental commission — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The Russian-Libyan intergovernmental commission will resume its work and will facilitate the return and entry of Russian companies to the Libyan economy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with Taher al-Baour, acting minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation in Libya’s National Unity government.

"We will seek opportunities to help our companies return or enter anew the Libyan economy via the mechanism of the intergovernmental commission, which will resume its work," Lavrov told a news conference.

"We have agreed on this today. This is one of the concrete results of our friends’ visit."