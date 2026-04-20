Russia to engage in interactive dialogue with candidates for UN chief — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia will take the most active part in commencing interactive dialogues at the United Nations with candidates for the role of secretary-general of the global organization, the Director of the Department of International Organizations of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Kirill Logvinov, told TASS.

"We will need to analyze how interactive dialogues with candidates, scheduled to take place at the UN General Assembly on April 21-22, will be held," the senior Russian diplomat explained. "Diplomats at the Permanent Mission of Russia and other countries’ envoys [to the UN] will take the most active part in those," he added.

On April 21, interactive dialogues will be held with former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi. On April 22, conversations will be held with Rebeca Grynspan, head of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), who is currently on official leave, and former Senegalese President Macky Sall.