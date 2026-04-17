Russian ambassador conveys invitation for Russia-Africa summit to Burkina Faso’s president

HARARE, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Burkina Faso Igor Martynov, during a meeting with Burkina Faso’s Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore, conveyed an invitation to participate in the Russia-Africa summit for Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traore, the press service of the Russian Embassy in Ouagadougou reported.

According to it, the meeting was held on April 15. During the conversation, the parties discussed "the current state and development prospects of bilateral cooperation, and also organizing and conducting Russia-AES (the Alliance of Sahel States - TASS) consultations."

"The head of the Russian diplomatic mission conveyed to the foreign minister an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressed to Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traore, to attend the third Russia-Africa Summit," the Russian Embassy said.

In turn, Burkina Faso’s Foreign Ministry reported that the parties emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation "in higher education, combating falsehoods, and promoting the effective use of artificial intelligence." Moreover, during the meeting the ambassador and foreign minister discussed "holding consultations between the two parties in the near future" in one of the Confederation of Sahel States member countries, which includes Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

According to a decree signed by the Russian president on March 25, the third Russia-Africa summit and other events in this format will be held in Moscow in 2026. The Russian leader ordered to establish an organizing committee for the preparation and holding of the summit, headed by Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov.

Kenya’s foreign minister said earlier in March that the next Russia-Africa summit would take place in October 2026.