Diplomats monitoring situation involving Russians detained in Baku — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian diplomats are closely monitoring the situation involving Russians who remain in custody in Azerbaijan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The Russians are currently still being held in a Baku detention center. Of course, our Foreign Ministry is monitoring this situation very closely in order to protect the interests of Russian citizens," he noted, responding to questions about the fate of the detainees.

In late June 2025, Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies detained Russian citizens, and a court authorized their arrest. They are accused of drug trafficking and cyber fraud.