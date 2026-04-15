Russia remains reliable energy supplier for partner countries — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia continues to be a reliable energy resources supplier for all its foreign partners, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with India Today.

"In these very-very negative circumstances, Russia is continuing to be a very reliable supplier of energy sources for all the countries, with whom we continue our cooperation," he said.

The global economy will experience consequences of war in the Middle East during a long period of time, including in terms of the oil market and delivery of goods, Peskov stressed, adding that the international economy "suffers from this war.".