BRICS diplomats set to maintain close coordination during UN chief election — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Diplomats from BRICS member states and partner countries have confirmed they will coordinate to try to put someone in the UN secretary-general chair that will represent the interests of the Global South and East, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported following a briefing by Kirill Logvinov, director of the ministry’s Department of International Organizations, for representatives of BRICS countries’ embassies.

"Diplomats from BRICS member states and partner countries reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination during the upcoming election of the UN secretary-general with the aim of properly protecting the legitimate interests of countries of the Global South and East," the statement said. "They agreed that the 'interactive dialogues' with candidates for the position of secretary-general, set to begin at the United Nations General Assembly on April 21, will provide member states with a good opportunity to voice their expectations," the ministry added.