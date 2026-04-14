UN shouldn’t serve interests of just one group of countries — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The UN should not serve the interests of just one group of countries; eroding these principles undermines the organization's very foundation, Russian Foreign Ministry’s International Organizations Department Director Kirill Logvinov said.

"We remind all members of the international community that the UN was founded to harmonize interests, strengthen mutual understanding, and promote dialogue," the diplomat emphasized. "It should not serve the interests of just one group of countries. The UN Charter clearly limits the powers of its main bodies, granting member states the exclusive right to adopt political decisions and leaving the Secretariat with purely administrative functions," he pointed out.

"Eroding these principles as a result of transformations is fraught with undermining the very foundation of the UN," Logvinov emphasized.

Russia, as a founding member of the UN and creator of its Charter, as well as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, "is ready to continue openly supporting the basic principles of the world organization’s operations, even when others choose to remain silent."

Logvinov also noted that the UN Secretariat is flooded with employees "who consecutively promote the interests of the Western minority countries, whereas impartiality and equidistance must serve as a guarantee of the legitimacy of UN officials."