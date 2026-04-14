Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with over 180 drones over past 24 hours

BELGOROD, April 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked settlements in Russia’s bordering Belgorod Region with more than 180 drones and fired over ten munitions at the area over the past 24 hours, the regional emergency response center reported on Telegram.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlements of Maisky, Razumnoye, and Politotdelsky, as well as the villages of Bessonovka, Naumovka, Nikolskoye, Otradnoye, Repnoye, Staraya Nelidovka, Tavrovo, Ustinka, Chaiki, Cheremoshnoye, Shagarovka, Shchetinovka, and Yasnye Zori, were attacked with 52 drones, 41 of which were intercepted and destroyed. In the village of Yasnye Zori, three men were injured in a drone attack; one of the men was taken to the regional clinical hospital. Two were sent home for outpatient treatment after receiving first aid," the regional emergency response center wrote, adding that a production building on the territory of an agricultural enterprise was damaged.

The Ukrainian armed forces launched 55 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Belgorod, as well as on the Borisovsky, Valuisky, Veydelevsky, Gubkinsky, Ivnyansky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Porokhorovsky, Rakityansky, and Rovensky districts, with no reported consequences. The Volokonovsky district was attacked with five UAVs, injuring a man who, after receiving first aid, is undergoing outpatient treatment. Settlements in the Graivoronsky district were attacked with 11 munitions and 24 UAVs, damaging the administrative building of an agricultural enterprise, 11 private houses, two social facilities, and an administrative building.

The Starooskolsky district was attacked with three UAVs; two production facilities and seven vehicles were damaged at the premises of a company. The Shebekinsky district was attacked with 44 UAVs; the number of injured from UAV attacks in the city of Shebekino has risen to four. According to the emergency response center, a man and a woman sought treatment at Shebekino Central District Hospital after a drone struck an administrative building. All four injured were taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 and will continue their treatment as outpatients. Three commercial, administrative, and social facilities, a retail outlet, an apartment building, and four private houses were also damaged in the district.