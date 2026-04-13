US is pushing Japan to develop its army, navy — Russian Maritime Board chief

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The United States is actively pushing Japan to develop its army and navy, Russian Presidential Aide and Maritime Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Viewing Japan as its 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' in the Asia-Pacific region, the US is actively pushing the Japanese to develop their army and navy," Patrushev noted. At the same time, he added, Washington informed Japan that the contract signed last year for the supply of 400 Tomahawk missiles may not be fully fulfilled due to the operation against Iran. "At the same time, the Americans emphasized to the Japanese the need to increase the capabilities of their own defense-industrial complex, including the production of cruise and ballistic missiles," Patrushev said.

At the same time, the Russian Maritime Board chief recalled, the history of relations between Japan and the United States, especially during World War II, was anything but allied. "Surely today’s Japanese know little about how, during World War II, American masters of racist ideology published their studies on the supposed innate Japanese aggression and inability to negotiate with the Japanese," he noted.

"Japan confronted the United States and England because it challenged the undivided dominance of the Anglo-Saxons in the Pacific Ocean. The Japanese Empire’s claims to naval dominance frightened the West, in part because it was the West that initially created the Japanese military machine and trained it to fight to counter Russia and China," Patrushev explained.