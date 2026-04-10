MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian side has confirmed that it's ready to return five of the seven Kursk residents detained in the Sumy region to the Russian Federation, with negotiations ongoing to potentially free the remaining two, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, Tatyana Moskalkova, stated in an interview with TASS.

"Yesterday, I had a conversation with Dmitry Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada. He held appropriate consultations with the competent authorities of Ukraine and confirms [the transfer] of while not all seven, but as of yesterday, five people whom they have agreed to transfer to us," Moskalkova said.

She noted that consultations on this issue are not yet complete. "We hope that by tomorrow we will hear better news about the Kursk residents," she said.