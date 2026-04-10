LUGANSK, April 10. /TASS/. Russian fighters, advancing near Ambarnoye, are driving the Ukrainian armed forces out of the neighboring Khatneye settlement, Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

According to him, Russian troops are preparing for an offensive to the west of Ambarnoye.

"Very active work is currently underway to drive Ukrainian militants out of the area around the village of Khatneye," he said.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Ukrainian troops abandoned some positions near Ambarnoye, Kharkov Region, unable to withstand pressure from the Russian army in that area.