MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. European NATO members are increasingly seeking to develop their own nuclear capabilities independent of the United States, according to Alexander Stepanov, a military analyst at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), who spoke to TASS.

Earlier, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service reported that Germany could produce weapons-grade plutonium sufficient for a single nuclear explosive device within approximately one month.

Stepanov highlighted concerns about the decentralization of nuclear weapon operators within the European Union. He noted that, beyond Germany and France, other EU countries - including Italy, the Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden (which recently joined NATO), and Spain - possess substantial expertise in developing nuclear weapon components and have the necessary industrial infrastructure. This situation, he argued, suggests a broader pan-European covert effort aimed at establishing an autonomous military nuclear capacity.

He recalled that, currently, only France and the United Kingdom possess nuclear arsenals among European NATO members. However, NATO countries also host US nuclear weapons depots, which could be transferred to allied nations under the Nuclear Sharing arrangement if needed. Stepanov pointed out that the United States does not stand to gain from this program and, therefore, would likely not oppose European efforts to expand their nuclear stockpiles.

Furthermore, the expert suggested that the US might transfer some of its nuclear weapons to allies in the Asia-Pacific region, such South Korea and Japan.