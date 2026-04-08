Russia resolutely condemns attempts to change government in Iran

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia condemns attempts to change the ruling government in Iran, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She said that Moscow advocates for respecting international law, primarily the United Nations charter, which provides for non-interference in internal affairs, which the West so often tramples on.

"This is not the first time that Washington has openly tried to destabilize the internal situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, to destroy the statehood in this country. It is well-known how this crude interference in the internal affairs of other states, namely the replacement of regimes or dismantling of governments ends," Zakharova said.

"I repeat that the Russian Federation’s position remains firm. We condemn in the strongest possible terms such aggressive calls and such aggressive deeds as absolutely unwarrantable. Especially so if they are meant to justify an external armed aggression and intervention."

The diplomat said that the world had witnessed a significant number of "color" revolutions that were inspired from abroad, which led to "a collapse of statehood, civil wars, flows of millions of refugees, and serious humanitarian crises. And each time it was common people who suffered most, whose lives and freedom the West purports to care about so much, their well-being, prosperity and the future in general, became a bargaining chip in the duplicitous games of the Western countries."