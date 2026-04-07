Ukrainian military attacks Belgorod Region with over 100 UAVs over past day

BELGOROD, April 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked settlements in the Belgorod Region with more than 100 drones and fired over 10 munitions in the past 24 hours, the region’s operational command reported on its Telegram channel.

"Belgorod came under attack by five drones, three of which were shot down. Two men were injured in the drone attack. They are undergoing treatment at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. The attacks by two drones damaged social and commercial facilities, four passenger cars, a communications infrastructure facility, and a utility building in the city," the report said.

Ukraine fired six munitions and launched 15 drones in the Belgorod district, damaging a warehouse, an agricultural facility, and an outbuilding. The Borisovsky district was attacked by one UAV, which damaged a garage and burned a utility room. The Valuysky district came under attack from 12 drones, damaging a factory, an administrative building, and a private home.

Four drones struck the Volokonovsky district, hitting an ambulance and injuring two paramedics and the driver, who were treated at a district hospital and will continue recovery at home. Settlements in the Grayvoronsky district were attacked with 15 UAVs and two munitions, leaving one man dead and damaging an administrative building and two private homes.

The Krasnoyaruzhsky and Rakityansky districts were attacked with 18 drones and four munitions, while the Novooskolsky and Rovensky districts were targeted by eight UAVs, with no damage reported. Twenty-six drones struck the Shebekinsky district, injuring one man and damaging two industrial buildings, three apartments in a multifamily building, and six private homes.