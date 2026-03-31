Russian embassy in Tehran operating as usual, undamaged — ambassador

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Tehran is operating as usual; the diplomatic mission has not sustained any damage during the military conflict around Iran, Ambassador Alexey Dedov said in an interview with RTVI.

"The embassy is operating as usual. At the very beginning of the military conflict, we organized the evacuation of women and children. During this time, the diplomatic mission has not suffered any damage," the diplomat noted.

However, Dedov added that the Russian Consulate General in Isfahan was damaged. "On March 8, as a result of an attack on the nearby governor’s office, windows were shattered in the office building and residential apartments," he recalled.

The ambassador noted that the situation throughout the country reflects wartime realities, with the US-Israeli coalition continuing to strike targets in Tehran and cause damage to civilian infrastructure.