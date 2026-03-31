US uses three times more Tomahawks during Iran war than it did in Desert Storm — expert

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The number of Tomahawk missiles fired by the US during the Iran war far outstrips past regional conflicts, speaking to the scale of the current hostilities, Nikolay Gaponenko, PhD in Economics and Associate Professor at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), told TASS.

Earlier, The Washington Post, citing sources, reported that the US had fired more than 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Iran in just four weeks, most of them in the first days of the operation. The Pentagon does not publish exact figures on the number of missiles in service with the US Armed Forces, but it is known that only a few hundred are manufactured each year, meaning the global supply is limited, the publication notes.

"Their firing over 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles indicates that the conflict has reached a level comparable to major regional wars of the past, rather than targeted operations," the expert believes.

To illustrate the scale of US expenditures, the expert compared the use of Tomahawk missiles in the Iran-US conflict with previous military operations and conflicts.

"For example, during Operation Desert Storm in 1991 against Iraq, the US fired about 288 Tomahawk missiles over several months; during the 2011 intervention in Libya, about 200; and during the first 24 hours of strikes on Syria in 2018, as many as 66 missiles," the expert concluded.

Tomahawk

The Tomahawk is the US Navy’s primary long-range precision-guided weapon. "It is launched from destroyers, cruisers, and submarines. It is a consumable for delivering first strikes against air defense systems, headquarters, warehouses, and critical infrastructure," Gaponenko noted.