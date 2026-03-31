Two Russian women freed from scam call centers in Myanmar — embassy

BANGKOK, March 31. /TASS/. Two Russian women have been freed from scam call centers in Myanmar and will be transported to Thailand for repatriation, the Russian Embassy in Yangon told a TASS correspondent.

"With the support of Myanmar’s law enforcement agencies, the Russian side managed to secure the release of two Russian citizens who had been illegally held in the country in scam centers. Both women are currently under the protection of embassy staff and are awaiting deportation to Thailand," the statement said.

The Russians will be transferred from Myanmar to Thailand for further repatriation on April 7, TASS has learned.

According to TASS calculations, a total of seven Russian nationals have previously been freed from scam centers over the past year. Four were sent to Russia as part of a repatriation procedure with the assistance of Thai authorities and the Russian Embassy in Bangkok. Two others managed to leave Myanmar on their own and were detained by Thai military personnel for illegally crossing the border. They were subsequently deported. Another Russian woman was repatriated via China.