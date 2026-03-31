MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. In response to hostile actions from the West, Russian authorities have prioritized the development of the Russian Navy, according to Nikolay Patrushev, presidential aide and head of the Maritime Board.

"Special attention was directed toward expanding and modernizing the Navy. The fleet continued to be equipped with advanced weapons, military, and specialized equipment," Patrushev stated at a recent meeting.

To bolster the Navy’s combat readiness and overall strength, several key assets were commissioned, including the strategic missile submarine Knyaz Pozharsky, 20 ships and combat boats, and five support vessels.

He also highlighted a significant technological achievement: "A promising system - the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle with nuclear propulsion - was successfully tested."

Furthermore, large-scale exercises, dubbed July Storm, were conducted to assess and enhance operational capabilities. Patrushev emphasized that "the practical actions carried out during these exercises confirmed the high level of readiness of the Navy’s forces to execute their designated missions."