Putin to deliver comprehensive address at SPIEF-2026 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will traditionally participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which will be held on June 3-6 this year, and will deliver a detailed speech, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Of course," he said when asked whether Putin would attend the forum. "The president always participates, there is always an address. Everyone looks forward to the president’s address at the St. Petersburg forum," Peskov added.

"This year it will also be comprehensive, and it will be awaited," he noted.