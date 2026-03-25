EU 'admitted its own helplessness' in energy sector — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The European Union "has admitted its own helplessness" at the Brussels summit instead of working on correcting its mistakes in the energy sector, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The current situation in the European Union’s energy sector was also one of the priority topics of the recent European Council. They should have discussed their mistakes, worked on them and created some kind of strategy. No breakthrough decisions were made because they did not even acknowledge their own stupidity and lack of will. On the contrary, EU officials once again admitted this very helplessness," she said.

According to the diplomat, the EU limited itself to populist statements about the need to develop response measures to the imbalance in energy markets caused by the situation in the Middle East and to reduce electricity prices.

"In other words, the fact that they themselves refused, and in fact banned themselves from purchasing energy resources from one of their main suppliers — Russia — they did not even reflect on that. Instead, they focused on the need to adjust the European emissions trading system for greenhouse gas quotas. Why? To ease the burden on companies caused by higher energy costs. As the saying goes, does the European Union have an energy strategy? Of course it does. What is it? Saving energy — only not the reasonable kind, but the kind that is the result of their own recklessness," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.