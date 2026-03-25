Russia ready to help resolve Middle East conflict — Nebenzya

UN, March 25. /TASS/. Russia calls on all parties to the Middle East conflict to cease fighting and is ready to contribute to de-escalation politically and diplomatically, Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"As for the regional escalation, we call on the parties to immediately cease hostilities. Russia is ready to help find ways to resolve the current escalation on a political and diplomatic basis," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the Middle East.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack with missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with a sweeping attack on Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also attacked. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian figures were killed.